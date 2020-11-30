Abante Online
‘Pag pinalabas, mga bata pwedeng maging virus superspreader

By Abante News Online
Posible umanong maging superspreader ng COVID-19 ang mga bata sakaling payagan ang mga ito na lumabas sa holiday season.

Ayon ito sa dating adviser ng pandemic task force ng gobyerno na si Dr. Tony Leachon.

“They say the holiday season is about kids and children but I think if they will be allowed to roam around and visit the malls they will be the ones to carry the virus at home. They will be the superspreaders and they will affect their parents and grandparents so this is dangerous,” sabi ng doktor sa ANC’s Headstart, Nobyembre 30.

“This has been happening in other countries where the children are actually the superspreaders in the home and in other areas,” babala niya pa.

Ginawa ni Leachon ang pahayag bago ianunsiyo ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang huling quarantine status ng iba’t ibang lugar sa bansa sa huling buwan ng taon.

Una nang minungkahi ng mga alkalde ng Metro Manila na panatilihin ang general community quarantine sa rehiyon sa Disyembre para limitado sa 10 katao ang pwedeng magtipon, at mula 15 anyos hanggang 65 anyos ang pwedeng lumabas. (SDC)

