Pag-IBIG Fund, nakapag-finance ng 10,640 bahay para sa low-wage earners sa unang anim na buwan ng 2021

Nakapagbigay ang Pag-IBIG Fund ng socialized housing loans sa 10,640 miyembro mula sa minimum-wage at low-income sectors sa unang bahagi ng taon, ayon sa mga opisyal ng ahensya.

Ang nasabing bilang ng socialized home loans ay katumbas ng 24% ng kabuuang 43,573 na home loans na naipahiram ng ahensya na nagkakahalaga ng P4.66 bilyon, mula Enero hanggang Hunyo ngayong taon. Ang nasabing halaga ay 11% ng P44.34 bilyong kabuuang naipahiram ng ahensya sa nasabing Panahon. Sa kabila ng umiiiral na COVID-19 pandemic, tumaas ng 99% ang bilang ng naipautang na socialized home loans – doble kumpara sa 2020. Samantalang umabot sa 111% ang itinaas na halaga ng pautang kumpara sa P2.21 bilyon ng nakaraang taon.

“We believe that home ownership is a right of every Filipino family. With the Affordable Housing Program of Pag-IBIG Fund, achieving the dream of homeownership is made possible especially for minimum-wage workers. The program’s lowest rates and longest term allow our members from the low-income sector to buy or build a home of their own. This is our way of adhering to President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for government institutions to carry out programs that address the needs of the underserved sector,” pahayag nang tagapamuno ng Department of Human Settlements at urban Development (DHSUD) at Chairperson ng 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees na si Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario.

Naaangkop ang Affordable Housing Program (AHP) para sa mga miyembrong kumikita ng hanggang P15,000 kada buwan sa National Capital Region (NCR), at P12,000 kada buwan para sa mga nakatira sa ibang rehiyon. Sa ilalim ng programa, nagbibigay ang Pag-IBIG ng subsidized rate na 3% per annum lamang para sa socialized home loans na hanggang P580,000.

Ayon kay Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti, nakakapagbigay ang Pag-IBIG Fund ng mababang 3% interest rate mula pa noong May 2017 – na siyang pinakamababa sa merkado, dahil sa tax-exempt status nito.

“During this difficult time, Pag-IBIG Fund’s Affordable Housing Program has become the means to support our low-income members in helping them acquire their own homes. Because we are exempt from tax under our Charter, Pag-IBIG Fund can afford to offer the lowest rates for the home loans of minimum and low wage workers. Aside from keeping our interest rates low, we also reduced its insurance premiums, which keeps the monthly amortization at an affordable P2,445.30 for a socialized home loan of up to P580,000. And what’s more, qualified borrowers will never have to put out cash for equity under the program. All of these are part of our efforts to provide the best home financing program for our members who earn minimum wage,” dagdag ni Moti.