Pag-IBIG Fund home loan releases, umabot ng P20.94B sa Q1 ng 2021; tumaas ng 33% sa kabila ng pandemya

Nakapagtala ang Pag-IBIG Fund ng P20.94 billion home loans sa unang tatlong buwan ng 2021 sa kabila ng pandemya – mas mataas ng 33% o P5.17 billion kumpara sa P15.77 billion na naitala ng ahensya sa unang tatlong buwan noong 2020, pahayag ng mga opisyal ng ahensya noong Martes (ika-13 ng Abril).

“We are happy to report that our home loan releases in the first three months of 2021 have increased compared to the same period last year. This increase in our home loan releases means that more Filipino workers are being helped by Pag-IBIG Fund to secure their own homes, which is very important at this time of pandemic. We recognize the role we play in helping keep our members safe in their own homes, as we heed President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for government agencies to provide social benefits to more Filipinos, especially during these challenging times,” pahayag ni Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario na namumuno sa Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development at sa 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Dagdag pa ni Del Rosario, dahil sa P20.94 billion na pautang sa pabahay ng Pag-IBIG Fund sa unang kwarter, 20,712 miyembro and nagkaroon ng pagkakataong magkaroon ng sariling bahay. Kabilang dito ang P2.2 billion na socialized housing loans na naipahiram sa 5,074 miyembro ng Pag-IBIG Fund na kabilang sa minimum-wage at low-income sectors.

Samantala, ayon kay Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti, kung ikukumpara ang halaga na naipautang ng ahensya mula Enero 1 hanggang Marso 15 ngayong taon sa nakaraang taon, mas malaki ang naitalang loan take-out nitong 2021 na umabot sa P15.49 billion. Ito ay mas mataas ng P546.97 million o higit 3.7% nuong 2020, sa kabila ng mga limitasyong dulot ng pagpapatupad ng community quarantines sa bansa ngayong taon. Naniniwala si Moti na tataas pa ito sa susunod na mga buwan, lalo na sa muling pagbubukas ng ekonomiya sa bansa.

“From September to December last year, our home loan releases were close to ‘pre-pandemic’ levels. We released more than P6 billion to P7 billion in home loans every month during those months, with December loan releases reaching P12 billion – the highest amount released for a single month in Pag-IBIG Fund’s history. We are glad that our momentum in the last quarter of 2020 carried over to first quarter of 2021, despite the challenges caused by the pandemic. In fact, home loan releases in the first quarter of 2021 is 22% higher compared to our loan releases in the first quarter of 2019, which eventually turned out as our best year ever when annual home loan releases amounted to P86.7 billion. We anticipate that our momentum will continue in the succeeding quarters, barring any major catastrophic event, so we can help more members become homeowners,” dagdag ni Moti. (END)

The information contained in this communication is privileged and confidential and intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom it is addressed and others authorized to receive it. If you are not the intended recipient you must not disclose or use the information contained in it. If you have received this email in error please notify us immediately by return email and delete the document. Pag-IBIG Fund is neither liable for the proper and complete transmission of the information nor for any delay in its receipt. Pag-IBIG Fund accepts no liability for any damage caused by this email or its attachments due to viruses, interference, interception, corruption or unauthorized access.