Pag-IBIG Fund has so far approved cash loan applications of 37,901 members affected by the community quarantine, top officials announced recently.



“In support of the government’s efforts and following the directives of President Duterte to take care of the welfare of our fellow Filipinos, especially during this pandemic, we approved cash loans amounting to P716.26 million to help our members with their finances during these challenging times. We expect the number of members helped and the amount approved to increase in the coming days as processing continues,” said Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario, who heads both the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.



The agency’s cash loans, also known as short-term loans (STL), are composed of the Calamity Loan and the Multi-Purpose Loan (MPL). The STL programs serve as a readily-accessible and affordable source of funds where qualified members can borrow up to 80 percent of their total savings in Pag-IBIG Fund.



In light of the pandemic, the agency acted quickly to move the application process for both its Calamity Loan and MPL online. Members, or employers acting on their behalf, were allowed to submit loan applications through email. The move was made to minimize disruption in service during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).



On March, 20, just three days after the ECQ was imposed in the National Capital Region and the rest of Luzon, Pag-IBIG Fund was already accepting applications via email.



According to Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti, they have received 221,851 cash loan applications via email as of April 15.



“Our members have come to rely on our cash loans for emergencies and this time, it’s no different. That’s why we moved the application process online and set up multiple email addresses to receive applications by area. Our offices may be closed but our operations continue. We are receiving as many as 10,000 email applications in a day which is a lot to process considering we are operating on a limited capacity but we are always ready to serve our members. We recognize our members’ need for assistance and we will do our best to help them. That is our pledge as Lingkod Pag-IBIG,” Moti said.





