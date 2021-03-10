‘Pag bumuhos bakuna: 300K tuturukan kada araw

TARGET ng Pilipinas na mabakunahan kontra COVID-19 ang mula 250,000 hanggang 300,000 katao bawat araw sakaling dumating na ang karamihan ng suplay ng mga bakuna.

“We have a goal of inoculating of about 50 million Filipinos this year. To achieve that target, we need to, for the remainder of the year, especially when the bulk of the vaccine comes in, give roughly about 250,000 to 300,000 per day,” ani testing czar Vince Dizon sa panayam sa ANC.

“In the initial stages, it will be really difficult to measure this and have a steady state of inoculations per day simply because our supplies are just trickling in at the moment,” paliwanag pa niya.

Sa ngayon, higit 1.1 milyong doses na ng coronavirus vaccine ang meron sa Pilipinas: 600,000 na gawa ng Sinovac at 500,000 mula AstraZeneca. (Riley Cea)