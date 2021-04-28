Pag-awat sa PH military exercise ng China binira nina Sotto, Hontiveros

Pinalagan nina Senate President Vicente Sotto III at Senadora Risa Hontiveros ang panawagan ng China sa Pilipinas na tumigil sa pagsasagawa ng maritime exercise sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Ayon kay Sotto, ang China Navy at maritime vessel ang dapat lumayas sa WPS dahil hindi naman nila pag-aari iyon kundi ng Pilipinas.

“We will, if they stop too!” reaksiyon ni Sotto.

Sa isang statement, nanawagan din si Hontiveros sa China na alisin na ang kanilang mga barko sa WPS.

“If China sincerely wants to avoid escalation, it should pull back her navy and maritime militia. China can’t even respect freedom of navigation on the high seas, and now she wants res­pect for her unfounded nine-dash line?” sabi ni Hontiveros.

“Let us make it clear: Beijing has been the one disrespecting the Philippines’ sovereignty; not the other way around,” dagdag nito.

Sabi pa ni Hontiveros, dapat tumigil na ang Beijing sa pagba­luktot sa katotohan sa mga claim nilang wala namang basehan.

Binatikos pa nito si Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin sa pagsabing ang mga opisyal ng Pilipinas ang nagpapagulo na sitwasyon sa pinag-aagawang teritoryo.

“It seems that China is the one hallucinating. She must be the one living in an alternate reality,” ani Hontiveros. (Dindo Matining)