Pag-apruba sa Mental Health Law pinuri

Ikinalugod ni Deputy Speaker at Marikina City Rep. Romero ‘Miro’ Quim­bo ang pag-akto at paglagda ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte para ganap nang maisabatas ang Mental Health Law.

“Truly fantastic news. It’s a bill that languished in Congress for almost 20 years. Finally, the long wait is over. Today’s ­signing of the Mental Health Law will hopefully usher in the prevention of thousands of suicides that have been plaguing our country,” pahayag ni Quimbo.

Si Quimbo ay isa sa pangunahing nag-akda ng bersyon ng Kamara ng Mental Health Act at kauna-unahang kongresista na naghain ng naturang panukala sa 17th Congress.

Matatandaan na noong nakaraang linggo ay nanawagan si Quimbo­ sa Malacañang na paspasan na ang pag-akto sa panukala bunsod ng lumolobong insidente ng pagpapatiwakal na may koneksiyon sa problema sa mental health.

“For so many years, problems related to mental health has become a silent killer. It has literally become an epidemic. With the enactment, people grappling with depression, anxiety and bipolar conditions can now come out of the darkness,” dagdag ni Quimbo.

Sa kabila aniya ng pagsasabatas ng Mental Health Law, binigyang-diin ng lider ng Kamara na marami pang kinakail­a­ngang trabahuhin.

“This is just the beginning, with a concrete policy to end the stigma and address the mental health needs of Filipinos now put into law, all advocates, policy makers, and stakeholders who have worked hard to get this law passed must now turn their attention to ensuring that it is properly and effectively implemented,” pagtatapos ni Quimbo.