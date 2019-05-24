Pag-alma ni Trillanes ni Bikoy, gikataw-an lang sa Malacañang

Gikataw-an lang sa Malacanang ang dali nga pag-alma ni Senator Antonio Trillanes IV human kini gitumbok ni Peter Joemel Advincula nga usa sa mga anaa sa likod sa narco videos.

Matud ni Trillanes sa gipagawas nga pamahayag usa kini ka bag-ong pamaagi sa administrasyon aron i-harass ang oposisyon.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga ang oposisyon ang mi-harass sa Duterte administration sa pinaagi sagilabay nga intriga.

Iyang paabotun matud niya nga mga ipagawas ni Advincula nga mga ebidensiya niini ug kung adunay masang-at nga kaso sa korte mogawas ang kamatuoran.

Gitataw ni Panelo nga bisan unsaon pag tabon mogawas gayud ang kamatuoran.

“In the first place, the opposition has been harassing this government, this administration [laughs]. They are the ones sowing intrigues, as we have repeatedly said. People will always deny, but as again as I said, we’ll have to wait for Bikoy or Advincula to substantiate his charges. Then after that, let’s see. If there are charges to be filed in court, then the truth will come out. As I said repeatedly, no matter how you close, you cover, truth will always come out,” matud ni Panelo.

Matud sa kalihim nga nagpaabot lang ang Malacanang sa mga mosunod nga panghitabo kabahin sa pagbaliktad ni Bikoy ug gitudlo ang oposisyon nga anaa sa likod sa black propaganda batok ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ug sa pamilya niini.

“I don’t know what they will do with themselves. It’s their hide, they’re being accused by this person of conspiracy against the administration. It’s their own look out. It’s between them and Bikoy; we will just watch and look for whatever development,’ dugang pa ni Panelo. (jess campos)