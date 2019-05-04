Pag-abuso sa socmed ibinabala

BINALAAN ni Senador Richard Gordon ang mga netizen na posibleng maharap sa kaso kung aabuso sa pagga­mit ng social media.

Ito ay sa gitna ng dumaraming kaso ng ma­lisyoso at libelous social media posts ngayong panahon ng kampanya.

“Don’t abuse the social media. You may think you can post just about anything which are libelous or downright falsehoods. The Revised Penal Code prohibits libel and this had been adopted in the cybercrime law,” saad ni Gordon.

Pinapatawan ng parusa sa ilalim ng cybercrime law ang “The unlawful or prohibited acts of libel as defined in Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, committed through a computer system or any other similar means which may be devised in the future”. (Dang Samson-Garcia)