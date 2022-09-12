Pag-absuwelto kay Rodriguez sa import asukal kinontra ni Risa

Hindi umano dapat iabsuwelto si Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez sa importasyon ng asukal kahit nilinis ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ang opisyal sa naturang kontrobersya, ayon kay Senador Risa Hontiveros.

“The buck would have to stop at the desk of the ES, I guess, because during the hearings there were also other theories sort of swirling around… what was this, was this a deal gone bad? Was this an attempt to favor certain traders over others?” pahayag ni Hontiveros sa panayam sa CNN Philippines.

“This was what should have been an ordinary transaction, kasi ang dami nang sugar orders in the past many years, and it went through without a hitch in times when kulang ang domestic production at kailangan dagdagan ng ilang importation. At the very least, this was an ordinary program of government that was mishandled by the ES,” dagdag pa niya.

Sabi pa ni Hontiveros, ang mga lumagda sa kontrobersyal Sugar Order No. 4 na pumapayag sa importasyon ng 300,000 metriko tonelda ng asukal ay pawang mga ‘fall guys”.

Subalit giit ni Hontiveros, mas mapapadali umano ang proseso kung binawi na lang nga kampo ni President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., na tumatayong kalihim ng Department of Agriculture sa halip na papanagutin ang mga nabanggit na opisyal. (Dindo Matining)