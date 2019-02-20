Padrino ng 185K illegal Chinese worker huhubaran sa senada

MAHUHUBARAN ngayong araw ng Senado kung sino-sinong government officials ang dapat na managot sa pagdagsa ng mga iligal Chinese worker sa bansa.

Dito tutukuyin ng Senate committees on labor and employment and human resources development, justice at human rights ang mga posibleng nalabag na batas ng ilang opis­yales ng gobyerno sa pag-deploy ng iligal na foreign workers sa bansa.

Ayon kay Senador Joel Villanueva, malinaw na may nilabag ang mga ito sa alintuntunin ng batas dahil sa dagsang presensya ng illegal Chinese workers sa bansa habang nananati­ling jobless ang mga Pilipinong tunay na residente ng bansa.

“I want to point during the hea­ring the possible filing of cases. Heads should be rolling already, especially with the Bureau of Immigration (BI), even the Philippine National Police, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and other government agencies,” pahayag ni Villanueva.

Sa mga nagdaang pagdinig, luma­labas na 185,000 special working permits ang naigawad ng BI sa Chinese nationals na ngayo’y nagtatrabaho sa bansa bilang waiters, cashiers at cons­truction workers.

“It is clear that laws have been broken. If I were in the executive branch of government, I’d probably be ashamed because if you go to these areas, you can see Chinese waiters, for instance,” dagdag nito.