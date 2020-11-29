Pacquiao yari sa ‘pagpapaulan’ ng datung

Welcome kay Senador Manny Pacquiao ang anumang posibleng imbestigasyon sa kanya kaugnay ng paglabag sa health safety protocol nang magtungo ito sa Cavite, Batangas at iba pang binagyong lugar para mamahagi ng tulong kabilang ang tig-P1,000 sa mga residente doon.

“We welcome any investigation related to claims that quarantine protocols were violated when we went to Batangas to distribute relief and early Christmas gifts for the people who have suffered so much during the Taal Volcano eruption and the series of typhoons that hit Luzon [recently],” pahayag ni Jake Joson, special assistant ni Pacquiao.

“Before that, we also distributed relief and financial aid for the fire victims in Bacoor [Cavite] and flood victims in Rizal province and in Marikina City,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa Instagram stories ng asawa ni Pacquiao na si Jinkee na nag-viral sa social media, makikita doon na nagsasalita ang senador sa mga residente sa Batangas at hindi nasunod ang social distancing protocol.

Subalit nanindigan si Joson, na-observe naman ang social distancing at health protocol sa nasabing event.

Nagdoon din umano ng face masks at face shield ang mga dumalo sa nasabing pagtitipon.

“If and when there were some photos and videos showing what it seems to be violations of the quarantine protocols, I can assure you that these do not reflect the real situation on ground,” ani Joson.

Ang nasabing aktibidad ni Pacquiao ang nagtulak kay Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano na maglatag ng imbestigasyon.

“We will make sure na magkaroon ng fact-finding diyan at kung merong dapat managot ay titignan namin,” ayon kay Año.

Pinayuhan rin ni Año ang mga opisyal ng pamahalaan na iwasang magdaos ng mass gathering kung hindi naman nila maipatutupad ng maayos ang mga health protocols tulad ng social distancing at pagsusuot ng face mask.

“Nananawagan tayo sa lahat, including government officials, kung meron kayong activities at hindi niyo kayang ipatupad ‘yung health standards particularly [social] distancing, stop it, huwag niyo nang ituloy ‘yan. You cannot just say sorry. Mahirap ‘yun,” diin ng kalihim.

Aniya, kailangang managot ang mga nagpasimuno ng nasabing mga mass gathering dahi sa patuloy na banta ng COVID-19 sa bansa. (Dindo Matining/Juliet de Loza- Mia Billones)