PACQUIAO WALA SA KONDISYON

Usap-usapan pa rin hanggang ngayon ang unanimous decision loss ni Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao sa kamay ni Jeff Horn noong Sabado sa Brisbane, Australia.

Para kay former three division world champion Erik Morales, kakaibang Pacquiao ang kanyang napanood, na tila wala sa sarili.

Si Morales, na naka-trilogy ni Pacquiao – isang panalo, dalawang talo – ay nagsabi ring tanging ang Pambansang Kamao lamang ang makapagdedesisyon hinggil sa pagreretiro.

“At the end of the day, he has to decide when it’s time to leave,” pahayag ni Morales sa ESPN Deportes.

Sa naging pagkatalo kay Horn, sinabi ni Morales na sumugod si Pacquiao sa laban nang hindi handa at walang fight plan.

“In the past, his best weapons was that he was a left-handed fighter, unpredictable and with great condition… [last Saturday] he didn’t have the conditioning or the technical capacity to solve the problems.”

“I saw him look emaciated in the weigh-in, without that confidence of always knowing that you did good work [in camp], he seemed too confident… he was already in the fight but without a fight plan.”

Para naman kay WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, isang ‘laos’ na boksingero ang kanyang napanood. At sa ipinakita umano ng Filipino boxer, kahit sinong makalaban ay kaya na siyang talunin.

“Just as Pacquiao can beat anyone, he can already lose with anybody. He’s a legendary boxer who could do a lot outside of the ring in many areas, but he has to make the decision [about reti­ring]. I do not criticize his performance, but the body charges a bill,” paliwanag ni Sulaiman.

“From what little that I saw of the fight, I saw [Pacquiao] without that strength, without the speed that was always one of his great characte­ristics, that way of placing punches in angles that no one expected.. it is definitely a shame.”





Dagdag pa ni Sulaiman, hindi lamang sa boksingero, kundi maging sa ibang atleta, mahirap magdesisyon hinggil sa pagreretiro.

“Manny has been a top fighter for two decades, he was involved in a lot of great fights and has fans all over the world, so that is why it complicates things when making a decision to retire,” aniya.