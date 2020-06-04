Pacquiao vs Crawford niluluto ni Arum

MALAKI ang posibilidad na matuloy na ang bakbakan nina ‘Pambansang Kamao’ Manny Pacquiao at undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford dahil napapabalitang nasa ‘serious talks’ na ang kanilang status.

Ito ay ayon na rin kay Top Rank CEO Bob Arum kung saan posibleng ganapin ang megafight sa Bahrain.

“We’re in serious talks with Bahrain, doing major fights there,” saad ni Arum at target nilang maganap ito ngayong taon.

“We hope to get [Terence] Crawford and [Manny] Pacquiao in action this year through our friends at MTK.”

Magugunitang huling tinalo ni fighting senator Pacquiao si Keith Thurman noong Hulyo 2019 at isabit ang kanyang WBA super welterweight title.

Si American pro-boxer Crawford naman ay matatandaang kinubra ang undisputed lightweight title taong 2017 at isinunod ang WBO welterweight title noong 2018. (Aivan Episcope)