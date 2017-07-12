PACQUIAO TALO KAY HORN, 5-7

In-upset ni Austalian Jeff Horn si Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao sa kanilang laban noong July 2 sa Brisbane via unanimous decision.

At matapos magsagawa ng review ang World Boxing Organization (WBO), idineklara nitong talo si Pacquiao, 5-7.

Nag-set-up umano ang WBO ng panel ng independent at anonymous judges na inatasang panoorin ang laban nang walang audio/sound upang matermina kung sino ang nanalo sa bawat round.

“Upon the analysis, the findings stated that Pacquiao won the 3rd, the 8th and 9th by 100 percent; the 5th round was won by 80 percent; and the 11th round by 60 percent,” saad ng statement ng WBO sa naging resulta ng isinagawang review.

“Horn won the 1st, 6th and 12th rounds by 100 percent; rounds 2, 4, and 7 by 80 percent; and then, the 10th round by 60 percent.

“From the results, it can be established that Pacquiao won five rounds while Horn won seven rounds. Based on this analysis, Jeff Horn was the winner of the bout.”

Sa nasabing laban noong July 2, kung saan inagaw ni Horn ang WBO welterweight crown ni Pacquiao ay iniskoran ng tatlong hurado (Waleksa Roldan, Chris Flores at Ramon Cerdan) ng 117-111, 115-113, 115-113.

Kaugnay ng resulta ng review ay nagbunyi naman si Horn, na dating schoolteacher.

“It gives me evidence behind me that I can just use now. Instead of sa­ying I think I won the fight, now a heap of other people — professionally — think I won the fight,” lahad ni Horn sa mga reporter sa Brisbane.

“It’s definitely nice to have it finally put on paper. I thought I’d won the fight on the day and I think Pacquiao thought it as well. Now just to have it clear in front of us is good.”