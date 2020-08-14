Pacquiao sinubo ni Roach sa 2022

DALAWANG laban na lang, pagka-presidente na ang sunod na puntirya ni WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao.

Ayon mismo ito sa kanyang longtime trainer na si Freddie Roach.

“I’ve had discussions with Manny on having two more fights for his career and then maybe (stay) in the politician side of it,” sambit ni Roach sa ulat ni Dan Rafael sa BoxingScene.com.

Binanggit rin ng Hall of Fame trainer ang hangarin ni Pacquiao, kasalukuyang senador sa bansa, na tumakbo bilang presidente.

“Manny would like to fight a couple of more times and then run for the presidency of his country,” detalye pa ni Roach.

“The first fighter to ever do that and it will be another part of his history and I think he will be really good at.”

Samantala, ibinahagi rin ng 60-year-old trainer ang kanyang napupusuang kalaban para kay Pacquiao na si American fighter Mikey Garcia.

“We talked about opponents and a couple of names come up here, a couple of names come up there. There are a lot of names coming up and so forth,” hayag ni Roach.

“I kind of like Mikey Garcia. I think that’s a really, really good fight.”

Para naman kay Pacquiao, nais naman umano nito na makaharap muli si undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

“What he would like best is Mayweather one more time,” panapos ni Roach. (JAT)