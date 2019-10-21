Una sa Balita


Pacquiao sa PH Sports: Huwag puro basketball!

MATAPOS ang pagsungkit ng gold medal nina Carlos Yulo sa gymnastics at si Nesthy Petecio sa boxing sa world stage, hinikikayat ni Senator Manny Pacquiao na bigyang pansin ang contact sports kaysa sa basketball.

“Just like many Filipinos, I love basketball and there is nothing wrong with it. But as far as the government’s sports development policy is concerned, we should refocus our resources and energy on other sports because there is no way that we could beat bigger and faster players in world basketball,” ayon sa World Boxing Association (WBA) 147-pound titlist.

Sinabi rin ni Pacquiao na ito na ang tamang panahon para tuunan ng pansin ang mga sports na kayang mag-excel ng mga Pinoy sa international scene imbis na mag-aksaya at magbuhos ng pundasyon sa basketball.

Naniniwala si Pacquiao na malaki ang potensiyal ng Pilipinas sa Olympics mula sa boxing, taekwondo, judo, wrestling at weightlifting.

“We should pour more support on weight-classed sports and other sports that does not give undue advantage to bigger and taller athletes,” dagdag pa niya. (Aivan U. Episcope)

