Pacquiao punggok – Garcia

NAGPAPAPANSIN si Mikey Garcia upang mapunta ang atensyon sa kanya ng kampo ni eight-division champion at reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight kingpin Manny Pacquiao.

Naggagalaiti si Garcia sa podcast ng Premier Boxing Champions, at para makuha ang mega fight kontra Pacquiao ay minamaliit nito ang Pinoy icon.

Ayon kay kay Garcia, maliit si Pacquiao at isa ito sa kanyang bentahe para pabagsakin ang kampeon.

“I think even though he is a southpaw, he’s not quite the boxer to use that like Errol Spence. He doesn’t have the height and reach advantages like Errol. So I think that makes it a better fight for me,” nahihibang na saad ni Garcia.

Ibig ni Garcia na maitarak ang impresibong panalo kay laban Pacquiao.

“Fighting the great Manny Pacquiao would be tremendous for my legacy. If I’m capable of securing a victory over him, that definitely adds to what I want to accomplish in my legacy – you know those big triumphs. I’m excited if we can get that fight, it would be the best fight,” sabi ni Garcia.

Wala pang desisyon ang kampo ni Pacquiao sa kanyang susunod na laban. (Elech Dawa)