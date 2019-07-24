Pacquiao pasidunggan sa Senado

Misamg-at kagahapon si Senador Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go ug resolusyon diin gidayeg si Senador Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao sa iyang kadaugan batok ni World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Welterweight Champion Keith Thurman niadtong Dominggo

“His victory is the victory of the whole nation. His life story, hard work and dedication to serve God and the People is an inspiration to all Filipinos,” matu ni Go sa usa ka resolusyon.

“Muli mo na namang naipakita sa buong mundo ang galing ng Pinoy sa larangan ng sports. Maraming salamat sa patuloy na pagbibigay mo ng karangalan sa bansa. Mabuhay ka, Pambansang Kamao!” dugang pa niya.

Sa Senate Resolution No. 20, miingon si Go nga dili matupngan ang paghatag ni Pacquiao ug dignidad sa nasud ug nalipay ang tanang Pilipino sa iyang kadaugan.

“Over the course of his long and decorated career, Senator Manny Pacquiao has managed to accomplish what no other boxer in history has accomplished,” Go said in the resolution filed on Monday,” matud ni Go.

“He has captured twelve world-titles in eight separate weight divisions, marking an unprecedented ascent up the scales,” dugang pa niini.

Matud usab ni Sen. Lito Lapid, “Taos-puso pong pagbati kay Senator Manny Pacquiao sa isa na namang pagpapamalas ng galing ng Pinoy sa buong mundo!”

“Hanga kami sa iyong determinasyon, dedikasyon at pagmamahal sa bayan Sen. Manny, at patuloy naming ipagdarangal ang tawagin kang People’s Champ!,” dugang pa niya.