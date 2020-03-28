Pacquiao napikon sa Dasma chairman

Sumulat si Senador Manny Pacquiao sa chairman ng Barangay Dasmariñas sa Makati City at kinuwestiyon kung bakit nakarating sa media ang liham nito sa senador at sa pamilya na sumailalim sa home quarantine dahil sa pagkaka-expose kay Senador Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III na nagpositibo sa coronavirus.

“It has come to may attention that your letter has been the subject of several news reports and malicious social media post. In this regard, I wish to know how this private letter addressed to me went around social media with total disregard to my right to privacy.”diin ng senador sa kanyang liham na may petsang Marso 28,2020.

Aniya, ire-refer niya ang insidenteng ito sa kinauukulang ahensiya para maimbestigahan upang hindi na maulit sa hinaharap.

“In this regard, I would like to remind you that it is in the best interest of our immediate community, and of the general public, if we refrain from making assertions or conclusions based on unverified news items and malicious social media posts.” litanya ni Pacquiao sa kanyang liham.

“We also ask your office to refrain from sending out official barangay communications directed to individuals to news outlets and social media. We do not wish to cause unnecessary panic during these trying times,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa kanyang liham, itinuwid ni Pacquiao ang nakasaad sa liham ni Barangay Chairman Rossana Hwang na nakatabi niya si Pimentel sa isang party na ginawa sa kanyang bahay.

Ayon sa senador, hindi ito party kundi isang pagpupulong ng PDP-Laban at ginawa ito noon pang Marso 4,2020.

Binanggit din ng Pambansang Kamao na nagnegatibo na siya sa COVID-19 matapos magpa-test mula sa natanggap niyang testing kit mula sa Korea.