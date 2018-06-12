Pacquiao ‘may asim’ sa Malaysia

Mukhang tama ang desisyon ni Manny Pacquiao na gawin sa Malaysia ang laban niya kontra Lucas Matthysse sa Hulyo 15.

Base sa inisyal na sales report ng mga ticket para sa kanilang laban sa Axiata Arena sa Kuala Lumpur, mabenta ito ayon kay Mohd Fairuz Ibrahim, Operations Director ng MPKL Events.

“The initial sales are encouraging and we are thrilled by the strong res­ponse and support from boxing fans across the region especially the international fans who purchased the tickets in bulk,” sabi ni Ibrahim.

“We are expecting the excitement to further build over the weekend as fans spread the word to other fans who may not have read the news on the ticket sales. As the Bronze and Silver category tickets are going fast, we encourage fans not to delay their ticket purchase, to ensure they can secure a seat in their preferred area.”

Susubukang hubaran ni Pacquiao, 39, ng WBA welterweight diadem ang 36-anyos na si Matthysse mula Argentina.