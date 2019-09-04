Pacquiao kang Faeldon: Pag-leave of absence una

Aron dili maduhig si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa isyu sa posibleng pagpagawas ni kanhi Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez, gitambagan ni Senador Manny Pacquiao si Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon nga mag-file og leave of absence.

Gihimo ni Pacquiao ang tambag taliwala sa kontrobersiya kabahin sa Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law nga gigamit nga basehanan sa posibleng sayong pagpagawas sa kanhi mayor.

Kung mobakasyon si Faeldon, dili mauwawan ang Presidente ug ang kagamhanan.

“I know that Undersecretary Faeldon is a good man and has served his country well but I really think that he can spare the President and this administration from embarrassment by taking a leave of absence,” matud ni Pacquiao sa usa ka statement.

“Besides, the President is unnecessarily dragged into this whole mess being the appointing authority. If Usec. Faeldon truly respects the President, he must do the right thing. I’m pretty sure everything will work out for him in the end,” dugang pa niini.

Bisan sayop ang gihimong pagpagawas sa usa ka binilanggo nga nalambigit sa heinous crime, nagtuo si Pacquiao nga subra ka “exaggerated” ang gingong “GCTA-for-sale” nga unang ibutyag ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros.

“Sa ngayon, kuwentong barbero lang ‘yang GCTA-for-sale na sinasabi nila dahil wala pa naman silang maipakitang ebidensiya,” matud ni Pacquiao.

Subay niini miingon si Pacquiao nga ang kontrobersiya usa ka maayong hinungdan aron makonsiderar sa Kongreso ang subling pagbalik sa death penalty.

“This GCTA Law should be reviewed and should only cover petty crimes. On the other hand, this controversy should already serve as a wakeup call for Congress to finally approved reimposition of death penalty on certain heinous crimes,” matud ni Pacquiao. (Jess Campos)