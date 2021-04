Pacquiao ginamit ni Garcia – Haney

INAKUSAHAN ni American boxer Devin Haney na ginamit lang ni Ryan Garcia ang pangalan ni Pinoy ring icon Manny Pacquiao upang gumanda ang kanyang promotion.

Ibinulgar mismo ni 22-anyos Devin na hanggang amba lang si Ryan kay fighting senator Manny pero wala naman talagang balak na labanan.

“He didn’t want to fight Manny Pacquiao. It was just it was all promotion,” pasaring ng WBC lightweight title holder.

Dagdag pa nito, ginawa lamang umano ito ni Garcia upang iwasan siya.

“Me and my team knew that Ryan Garcia was all cap. We knew that he didn’t want to fight me,” aniya.

“And only time will tell what’s going on, and as everyone can see that he’s ducking me. Why fight for another mandatory when you could be fighting for a world title?,” pahabol pa nito.

Napabalita kasing humirit si Ryan ng isang boxing match kontra Pacman ngunit bigo itong pagbigyan at dinedma lang ng 43-anyos Pinoy boxer dahil nakapokus ito kay Terrence Crawford. (Aivan Episcope)