Pacquiao ‘alang awa kay Fernandez

Lucas Matthysse, kabahan ka na! Bumalik na ang lakas at bilis ng ‘Pambansang Kamao’ at paulit-ulit nitong pinaparusahan sa mitts ang head trainer at kababatang si ­Restituto ‘Buboy’ Fernandez.

“I saw him train yesterday when I arrived and saw how he punished Buboy while working with the mitts. He’s still very strong. No wonder Buboy, I heard, was asking for somebody to help him in that department,” ayon sa strength and conditioning coach ng eight-division champ na si Justin Fortune sa report ng boxingscene.com.

Isang taong nagarahe ang 39-an­yos na fighting senator sapul nang maagawan ng WBO 147-pound tiara ni Australian Jeff Horn sa kanilang July 2017 bout sa Brisbane, Australia.

Pero puna ni Fortune, parang hindi kinalawang ang boxing legend. “He’s still as very quick with his pair of hands and feet, I tell you. Manny’s definitely faster than Matthysse. It’ll be a tough fight, I admit. But comes that time, Manny will be the stronger, the quicker and the better fighter,” aniya.

Susubukang agawin ni ­Pacquiao ang WBA welterweight belt ni ­Matthysse, 35, sa Hulyo 15 sa Axiata Arena sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia sa tinaguriang ‘Battle of Champions’.