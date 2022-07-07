PACC, CabSec binuwag ni Marcos

Binuwag ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang dalawang tanggapan na nasa ilalim ng Office of the President para makatipid at maiwasan ang pagdoble ng mga trabaho sa gobyerno.

Batay sa inilabas na Executive Order No. 1 ng Pangulo, nilusaw ang Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) na dating pinamunuan ni Greco Belgica at Office of the Cabinet Secretary na hinawakan nina Karlo Nograles at Atty. Melvin Matibag.

Nais ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. na makamit ang komprehensibo at makabuluhang pagbangon ng bansa mula sa matinding epekto ng COVID-19 pandemic para magamit ang alokasyong pondo ng Office of the President sa dapat paggamitan.

“In order to achieve simplicity, economy and efficiency in the bureacracy without effecting disruptions in internal management and general governance, the Administration shall streamline official processess and procedures by reorganizing the Office of the President proper and the various attached agencies and offices, and by abolishing duplicated and overlapping official functions,” anang pangulo.

Ililipat sa Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs ang kapangyarihan at mandato ng PACC at ang mga maapektuhang personnel at sasailalim sa pangangasiwa ng executive secretary.(Aileen Taliping)