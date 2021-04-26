Pablo atat humambalos

KAGAYA ng ilang mga balibolista, miss na rin ni PetroGazz Angels skipper Myla Pablo ang maglaro sa court at makita ang excitement ng mga volleyball fan.

Ngayong buwan, ipinarating ng Premier Volleyball League na iuurong ng liga ang opening ng Open Conference sa huling linggo ng Hunyo o unang linggo ng Hulyo upang makapagbigay panahon sa 12 teams na makapaghanda.

“I miss being on the court, the energy of the team, every point that each one of us make, and of course the crowd’s excitement. All of these were important elements in our volleyball games,” sey ni Pablo sa kanyang Instagram post.

“I can’t wait for the sport to rise back. I pray that the sport itself continues to grow. It’s my life, it’s my passion, it’s the way that I breathe and it’s my love,” dagdag ng 5-foot-8 open hitter. (JAToralba)