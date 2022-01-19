Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Paalam Don Pepot

Entertainment
By Abante News
0 7

Pumanaw na ang beteranong komedyante na si Don Pepot (aka Ernesto Fajardo).

Sa Facebook page ng showbiz reporter na si Mell Navarro ay mababasa ang mensahe para sa mahusay na komedyante.

“Rest in eternal peace, Don Pepot – truly an icon of Philippine cinema. He was 88 years old.

Related Posts

Max itsa-puwera na sa pamilya ni Pancho

Alden puring-puri ng Kapamilya direktor

Sarah mabubuntis Kathryn, Daniel maghihiwalay

“He was recently confined in Veterans Hospital due to pneumonia, until he joined our Creator last night (Jan. 18) at 8:32pm, as confirmed to me by his son Michael Fajardo. The legendary comedian also lived 3-4 years in the US before going home to the Philippines,” sabi ni Mel.

Nagsimulang umarte si Don Pepot noong 1964. Ang huling pelikulang ginawa niya ay ang ‘Si Agimat, Si Enteng Kabisote, at si Ako’ na kasali sa Metro Manila Film Festival 2012.

Sa pamilya ni Don Pepot ang taos pusong pakikiramay mula sa Abante… (Dondon Sermino)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Nathalie Hart nandiri sa ‘car sex’

Dedma sa Omicron: KathNiel rumampa, naglambingan sa resto

Vin, Sophie bangungot karanasan sa virus

1 of 2,112