Paalam Don Pepot

Pumanaw na ang beteranong komedyante na si Don Pepot (aka Ernesto Fajardo).

Sa Facebook page ng showbiz reporter na si Mell Navarro ay mababasa ang mensahe para sa mahusay na komedyante.

“Rest in eternal peace, Don Pepot – truly an icon of Philippine cinema. He was 88 years old.

“He was recently confined in Veterans Hospital due to pneumonia, until he joined our Creator last night (Jan. 18) at 8:32pm, as confirmed to me by his son Michael Fajardo. The legendary comedian also lived 3-4 years in the US before going home to the Philippines,” sabi ni Mel.

Nagsimulang umarte si Don Pepot noong 1964. Ang huling pelikulang ginawa niya ay ang ‘Si Agimat, Si Enteng Kabisote, at si Ako’ na kasali sa Metro Manila Film Festival 2012.

Sa pamilya ni Don Pepot ang taos pusong pakikiramay mula sa Abante… (Dondon Sermino)