P83B pork siningit ni Cayetano sa 2020 budget

IBINUNYAG kahapon ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang diumano’y ‘last-minute’ na pagsingit ng mgaalagad ni House Speaker Alan Peter Ca­yetano bago lagdaan ang bicameral confe­rence committee sa 2020 budget kahapon.

Ayon kay Lacson, posibleng umabot sa P83 bilyong halaga ng proyekto o higit pa ang isingit ng Kamara sa panukalang 2020 budget.

“It is revolting to note that legislators keep on dipping their dirty fingers on our national budget in spite of pending cases involving the same issue,” paha­yag ni Lacson sa kanyang text message sa mga reporter kahapon.

Hindi dumalo si Lacson sa bicameral mee­ting. Ang dahilan — itoy’ dahil nakatanggap ang kanyang tanggapan ng USB na naglalaman ng dalawang file – the ‘Source’ file at ‘List’ file – mula sa Kamara noong Martes nang gabi.

“Our preliminary scrutiny of the last mi­nute insertions made by the House would indicate that the Source File is the list of 1,253 budget items worth P83.219B that was apparently used as the congressmen’s ‘source’ of their ‘list’ of 742 pro­jects worth P16.345B that were inserted in the bicam report that was signed by both pa­nels this morning,” sabi ni Lacson.

“Since there is no preliminary explanation from the House regarding the 2 Files, we cannot ascertain if indeed only P16.345B or the bigger amount of P83.219B was inserted at the last minute prior to the bicam signing…

What is clear though is that there are still lump sums and vaguely described projects that are now part of the bicam report,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa kanyang inisyal na pagbubusisi, ang mga probinsiyang may malalaking alokasyon ay ang mga sumusunod:

Albay: P670M

Cavite: P580M

Sorsogon: P570M

Batangas: P502M

Bulacan: P440M

Pangasinan: P420M

Cebu: P410M

Ibinunyag din ni Lacson na mayroon ding 117 proyekto para sa flood control na nagkakahalaga ng P3.179 na naisingit sa panukalang 2020 budget kung saan walo dito ay pinondohan ng magkakaparehong P60 milyon.

“There are more corruption-driven insertions in the Files sent to us that I have not mentioned. Thus, we will continue to diligently scrutinize it and inform the Department of Budget and Management and the Office of the President, as I have high hopes that President Rodrigo Duterte will again display his aversion to corruption,” sabi ni Lacson.

“Pork is here to stay. I hope the President will again exercise his political will in vetoing line items that will ob­viously waste people’s tax money. It is revol­ting to note that legislators keep on dipping their dirty fingers on our national budget in spite of pending cases involving the same issue,” dagdag pa nito.

Itinanggi naman ni Senate finance committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara ang alegasyon ni Lacson na nagsingit ang Kamara ng mahigit P83 bilyon ‘pork’ sa panukalang P4.1 trilyon national budget para sa 2020.

Ayon kay Angara, parehong nagsulong ang ilang miyembro ng Senado at Kamara ng ilang insertion at amendment sa panukalang 2020 budget.

“Well, marami talagang insertions ‘pag pinagsama mo ‘yung Senate at sa House marami talaga, kasi ‘yun ang trabaho ng legislator ‘di ba, the power of appropriation,” pahayag ni Angara matapos aprubahan sa bicameral conference committee ang report ng 2020 General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

“Taon-taon naman nag-i-insertion talaga ang House members kasi sa tingin nila ‘yun ang pangangailangan ng kanilang distrito,” dagdag pa nito.

Dinipensahan pa ni Angara ang sinasabi ni Lacson na insertion at sinabing hindi makokonsiderang pork barrel na nauna nang sinabi ng Korte Suprema na iligal noong 2013.

“If it’s line item, according to the Supreme Court, hindi naman siya pork pag ni-line item mo,” sabi ni Angara.

“We tried to conform ‘yung decision ng SC and we tried to avoid lump sums, number one and secondly, we tried to line item ‘yung pro­jects at dito wala nang post enactment legislation. Ngayon, even before we approve, kailangan naka-itemize na yung projects,” dagdag pa nito. (Dindo Ma­tining/Nancy Carvajal)