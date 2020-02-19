P80B Pork inipit ni Duterte

HINARANG ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang paglalabas ng P80 bil­yong halaga ng pork barrel fund ng mga mambabatas ngayong taon matapos matuklasan na kinuha pala ito sa Build, Build, Build program ng gobyerno.

Ayon kay Senador Panfilo Lacson, pinasok sa ‘pet project’ sa mga congressional district ang kinuhang budget sa Build program ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Unmitigated gall. This best des­cribes some lawmakers who tried to realign at least P80 billion from the administration’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ flagship program to their districts’ ‘pet pro­jects’ under the 2020 national budget,” banat ni Lacson.

Sinaluduhan naman ni Lacson si Pangulong Duterte sa ginawang pag-i­pit sa P80 bilyong pork at sinabing kahit nagsasabong sila ng chief executive sa mga ‘policy issues’.

“This is one reason why I continue to support the leadership of President Duterte in spite of some disagreements with him over some policy issues: He has time and again displayed the strong political will, even against many self-proclaimed allies in Congress whose loyalty clearly lies where the money lies,” ayon pa sa senador.

“Such ‘allies’ have the propensity to praise him to high heavens and never criticize him, but with self-aggrandizement and greed as their only motivation and nothing else. The President should always be wary of these so-called allies,” dagdag pa ni Lacson.

Base sa nakarating na impormas­yon sa tanggapan ni Lacson, sa halip na i-veto ni Duterte ang naturang line items, na magde-delay sa pag-apruba ng national budget, nagdesisyon na lang ang Department of Budget and Management na maglabas ng circular na tinawag na ‘for later release’ na kahalintulad na rin ng pag-veto.

Nauna nang sinabi ni House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano at mga kaalyado nito na magkakaroon ng tig-P500 mil­yong pondo ang bawat mambabatas sa ilalim ng 2020 national budget.

Ngunit ayon sa nakalap na impormasyon ng Abante, sinakmal din ni Cayetano ang pondo ng ibang congressman, katulad na lamang ng mga kaalyado ni Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco. Umiiyak umano ang mga local government official dahil sa kanila dapat mapupunta ang mga pondo sa ilalim ng Build program ng gobyerno.

Inambunan umano ni Cayetano ng pork barrel fund ang mga sanggang dikit nito upang muli siyang ibotong House Speaker sa Oktubre sa pamamagitan ng pagbasura sa term-sharing agreement kay Velasco. (Dindo Ma­tining)