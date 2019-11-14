P76M double allocation nakit-an ni Lacson: DPWH budget daghang irregular items

Gikuwestiyon ni Senador Panfilo Lacson sa plenary deliberation ang pipila ka ‘irregular’ nga mga item na nasukip sa gisugyot nga P530-billion budget sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) alang sa 2020.

Matud ni Lacson, nga adunay pipila ka item sa DPWH budget nga usab masayud ang ilang buhatan.

Sa pag-usisa ni Lacson, nabuking kini nga adunay gitangtang nga kapin sa P100 milyon budget alang unta sa dredging, declogging ug desilting sa DPWH.

Gawas niini gikuwestiyon usab ang walay detalye sa gisugyot nga P507 milyong budget alang sa Kennon Road.

“Kindly explain bakit yung description nito Kennon Road lang, P507 million,” matud ni Lacson.

“I think they are telling me now that at the time when the NEP (National Expenditure Program) was prepared, it was not really validated, so now it has undergone validation,” sabi ni Senador Sonny Angara, chairman ng Senate finance committee at nagdepensa ng budget ng DPWH.

Matud pa ni Angara, nga misang-at ang DPWH og ‘errata’ alang sa breakdown sa maong alokasyon.

Apan gitataw ni Lacson,”Ang worry ko dito P507M for Kennon Road. There’s another P76 million for Kennon Road pero may stationing.”

