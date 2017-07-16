P68M PINAGAWA NG BASKETBOLAN

Kinastigo ng Commission on Audit (COA) ang provincial government ng Bulacan sa pamumuno ni Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvardo dahil sa pagpapagawa ng milyong halaga ng mga basketball courts gamit ang special education fund (SEF).

Sa annual audit report ng COA lumitaw na P68M ang ginugol na pondo ng provincial government para sa pagpapatayo ng 15 basketball courts dahilan upang mawalan ng pondo ang education program para sa mga kabataan ng lalawigan.

“SEF can only be used for the construction, repair maintenance of school buildings and other facilities of public elementary and secondary schools as provided under Republic Act No. 7160” paliwanag ng COA.

Puna pa ng COA na mataas ang classroom shortage sa Bulacan subalit inuna pa ni Alvarado ang pagpapagawa ng mga covered courts.

“The improper charges made to the fund affected the effective and efficient delivery of top education programs such as operation and maintenance of public schools, construction/repair/maintenance of public school buildings, educational research purchase of books and periodicals, chargeable under the SEF,” ayon pa sa report.

Lumabas din na bigo ang lalawigan na makolekta ang P22.6M na pinahiram sa mga kooperatiba at mga micro and small enterpreneurs (SMEs) groups at 11 lamang sa 20 programa ang naipatupad sa ilalim ng Bottom-up Budgeting kahit pa man naipalabas na ang lahat ng pondo para dito.