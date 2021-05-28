P68M ayuda ng Australia sa AFP, ni-like

MALUGOD na tinanggap ng Armed Forces of the Philippines ang donasyong medical supplies at personal protective equipment na nagkakahalagang P68 milyong sa Philippine military mula Australia.

Ito ay para makatulong sa pagrekober ng mga sundalo sa COVID-19 at sa mismong response ng pamahalaan.

Gagamitin ang donasyon sa AFP Health Service Command (AFPHSC).

“In the midst of a complex and volatile security environment, Australia has continuously extended its support in the endeavors and advocacies of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and of course, our national government.”

Nagpasalamat sa Australian government si Sobejana at tiniyak sa mga donors na magagamit ito ng tama. (Kiko Cueto)