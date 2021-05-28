Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


P68M ayuda ng Australia sa AFP, ni-like

News
By Abante News Online
0 3

MALUGOD na tinanggap ng Armed Forces of the Philippines ang donasyong medical supplies at personal protective equipment na nagkakahalagang P68 milyong sa Philippine military mula Australia.

Ito ay para makatulong sa pagrekober ng mga sundalo sa COVID-19 at sa mismong response ng pamahalaan.

Gagamitin ang donasyon sa AFP Health Service Command (AFPHSC).

Related Posts

P16M lotto 6/42 jackpot nadale ng taga-Makati

Antipolo Rep. Acop pumanaw na

Pekeng PSA site naglipana

“In the midst of a complex and volatile security environment, Australia has continuously extended its support in the endeavors and advocacies of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and of course, our national government.”

Nagpasalamat sa Australian government si Sobejana at tiniyak sa mga donors na magagamit ito ng tama. (Kiko Cueto)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

DOH inaaral pagtanggal sa face mask ng mga bakunado

Estudyante nagka-diploma sa pamamasada

Agent ng korporasyon nina ex-gen bistadong PNP fixer

1 of 1,793