P65M puslit at pekeng face masks, medical supplies, nakumpiska ng BOC

Nakumpiska ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang may P65 milyong halaga ng mga puslit at mga pekeng face masks, respirators, counterfeit luxury items, lotions, creams, cosmetics, at electronic items sa Binondo, Manila, kamakailan.

Nabatid na ang operasyon, na bahagi ng anti-smuggling campaign ng BOC, ay nagresulta rin sa pagkakumpiska ng mga smuggled medical supplies, kabilang na ang popular na Aidelai face masks, na hindi aprubado ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA) para sa distribusyon sa bansa.

Ayon kay Alvin Enciso, chief ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service sa Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP), partikular silang nag-aalala hinggil sa smuggling ng mga pekeng face masks at respirators.

“The public might fall victim to these smuggled goods. They might think they are protected by their face masks considering the brand of the fake ones are the same face masks that our health workers are using,” aniya.

Pinamunuan ni Enciso ang operasyon ng bureau sa pakikipag-koordinasyon sa Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) matapos na matanggap ang Letter of Authority (LOA) at Mission Order (MO) na nilagdaan ni BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

Nakipag-coordinate rin sila sa mga lokal na opisyal at mga pulis bago nagtungo sa storage facility, para isilbi ang LOA sa kinatawan ng warehouse nitong Miyerkules.

Sa operasyon sa storage facility, nakadiskubre ang grupo ni Enciso ng mga BL Creams, lotions, speakers, Aidelai face masks, 3M face masks at respirators, Louis Vuitton, Nike, at Gucci, KN95 face masks, extension cords, at iba pang mga items.

Kasalukuyan pang nagsasagawa ng inventory sa mga imported na items, ngunit sinabi ni Enciso na ang importer ng mga ito ay posibleng maharap sa kasong paglabag sa Section 1400 ng Republic Act 10863 o mas kilala sa Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Kaugnay nito, tiniyak ni Enciso na sa ilalim ng paggabay ni Guerrero, ang bureau at MICP ay committed sa pagtiyak na kukumpiskahin nila ang lahat ng smuggled items at ipapatigil ang naturang mga ilegal na gawain at aktibidad.

“Bringing fake medical supplies into the country is particularly worrying. Using these items, which have not received an FDA approval, will put lives in peril. The bureau is responsible for stopping these activities, especially at a time like this,” ani Enciso.