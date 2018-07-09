P64M anomalya vs Imee, Ilocos Norte execs isampa na

PINAMAMADALI ng isang mambabatas ang pagsasampa ng mga kasong administratibo at kriminal sa Office of the Ombudsman laban sa mga opisyal at kawani ng Ilocos Norte sa pa­ngunguna ni Governor Imee Marcos.

Kasunod ito ng rekomendasyon ng House committee on good go­vernment and public accountability kaugnay sa mga nadiskubreng ano­malya sa pagbili ng P64.4 milyong halaga ng 100 mini-cab ng provincial government ng Ilocos Norte mula sa nakolektang tobacco excise tax.

“The irregularities were obvious from the hearings and the eventual House (of Representatives) detention of provincial officials and employees who were cited in contempt, and the inexistent thorough report from Imee Marcos’ office, she and her office were evasive of the interpellations on the issue and obviously hiding something,” pahayag ni Anakpawis Party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao.

Sinabi pa ni Casilao na nang humarap si Marcos sa pagdinig ng Kamara ay nataranta ito sa pagpapaliwanag.

Pati anya ang ibang programa na walang kinalaman sa usapin gaya ng special employment para sa mga estudyante ng Department of Labor and Employment na napagkamalan diumano nitong kasama sa mga benepisyo ng mga tobacco farmer ay binanggit ng gobernador.

“The law is simple, but Imee Marcos’ office could not even fabricate or fake a report on how the fund was used, which is a mindset of impunity or arrogance that no one would even dare hold her accountable,” pagdiriin ni Casilao.