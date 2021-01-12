P6.7B free wifi palpak sa kupad ng DITC, PITC

Tumataginting na P6.7 bilyon ang alokasyon ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) sa kanilang Free Wi-FI Program pero 15% lamang ang accomplishment rate, ayon sa Commission on Audit (COA).

Sa ipinalabas na audit report ng COA para sa DICT ay pinuna din nito ang ilang iregularidad sa paggasta ng kanilang pondo.

Una rito ang P398 million natanggap ng DICT mula sa Department of Science and Technology para sa ‘ joint collaboration’ sa pagpapatupad ng DOST-PAGASA All Weather Communication System Program, lumilitaw na gumasta ng P489,566.00 sa kick-off meeting.

Inatasan ng COA ang DICT na isaoli sa DOST-PAGASA ang hindi nagasta na pondo.

Bilang depensa sinabi ng DICT na ang P398 million na kanilang natanggap ay ginastos ng maayos kung saan humingi pa sila ng advise sa Department of Budget Management (DBM) para sa tamang paggamit at ipinagtanggol ang halaga ng kanilang kick-off meetings para maayos ang pagpapatupad ng programa.

Samantala sa Free Wi-FI Program ng DICT ay lumilitaw na 3,251 o 15 percent lamang ang kanilang na-activate kumpara sa target na 22,034 public Wi-Fi hotspots noong December 2019 ito ay sa kabila ng nasa P6.7B ang pondo nito.

Sinabi ng COA na ang delay sa Free Wifi program ay resulta ng mahinang procurement process.

Resulta umano ng mga delay sa procurement na hindi nababantayan ng DICT kaya hindi naipatutupad ang matagal nang inaasam ng karamihan na Free Wi-Fi access.

“Resulting in the non-activation of 18,783 public Wi-Fi hotspots, which substantially delayed the full realization of the intended benefit by providing free Wi-Fi access to the public,” ayon sa COA.

Nabatid rin sa COA report na sabit sa kapalpakan sa implementasyon ng proyekto ay ang Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) at United Nations Development Programme.

“Upon review of the program, COA disclosed that there has been a low rate of implementation of the procurement projects by the DICT, the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) as the procurement agent and the United Nations Development Programme. Audit showed 22 out of the 30 contracts DICT entered into with various suppliers for the procurement of communication links were either partially implemented/terminated, suspended or not yet implemented,”paliwanag ng COA. (Tina Mendoza)