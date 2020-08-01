Abante Online
P5M smuggled na paputok nasamsam ng BOC

Metro
By Abante News Online
Ibinigay ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Manila sa Philippine National Police – Firearms and Explosives Office ang nasabat nitong iligal na shipment ng sari-saring paputok na nagkakahalaga ng P5 milyong piso.

Ang 40-foot container shipment ng mga paputok ay naka-consign sa Wealth Lotus Empire Corporation at dineklara bilang plastic bins.

Ayon sa BOC, nilabag ng nasabing importasyon ang RA 7183 An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices at Section 1113 ng RA 10863 o Customs and Tariff Administration (CMTA).

Noong Hulyo 25 ibinigay ng BOC-Port of Manila ang container sa pulisya sa Blasting Site sa Sta. Juana, Capaz, Tarlac para sa tamang disposisyon.

