P54M shabu nasamsam sa Muntinlupa buy-bust

Arestado ang dalawang lalaki na sinasabing pawang mga major player sa distribusyon ng iligal na droga sa Metro Manila at Calabarzon matapos na makuhanan ng 8 kilo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P54 milyon sa buy-bust sa Tunasan, Muninlupa City, Sabado ng hapon.

Kinilala ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Debold Sinas ang dalawang suspek na sina Renzy Louise Vizcarra at Red Lewy Vizcarra, na dinakip sa tapat ng isang fastfood chain.

Bukod sa nasabing dami ng shabu ay nakumpiska din sa mga suspek ang buy-bust money, kotse, at tatlong cellphone na gamit ng mga ito sa kanilang transaksyon.

“Our anti-illegal drugs campaign has resulted even more in this kind of accomplishment because of the cooperation between and among our law enforcement agencies which serves as a stern warning to drug dealers,” pahayag ni Sinas.

“There will be no letup. The PNP, PDEA and other agencies have strong resolve to carry out the President’s instruction to rid our country of illegal drugs,” dagdag pa nito. (Edwin Balasa)