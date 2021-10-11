P50M puslit na sibuyas, frozen seafood atbp nasamsam ng BOC

Nasabat ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC), katuwang ang Manila International Container Port-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (MICP-CIIS) at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), ang may P50 milyong halaga ng mga puslit na red onions, frozen goods at cosmetic products kamakailan.

Sa inisyal na inspeksiyon, aabot sa 2,000 sako ng imported red onions, kahun-kahon ng frozen seafood, at mga health and cosmetic products ang nadiskubre sa isang bodegang pagma-may-ari ng Elite Globus Primeholdings Corp. na matatagpuan sa Bahay Pare Road, Sitio 4, Brgy. Bahay Pare, Meycauayan, Bulacan.

Ang mga red onions ay nadiskubreng nakatago sa loob ng mga konkretong fish tanks at nakatakip ng mga styrofoams habang ang mga frozen seafoods naman nakatago sa ilang storage boxes sa loob ng maliliit na cold storages.

Bukod sa food products, nakadiskubre rin ang mga operatiba ng mga warehouse na may cosmetic products, medicines, vitamins, at supplements na walang required FDA permits. Ang mga naturang produkto ay ipinagbibili online.

Mayroon ring assorted IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) infringing goods, housewares, plastic wares, at iba panh household goods.

“We’ve been intensifying our efforts against the illegal importation of agricultural products because this has a direct impact on our farmers and fishermen. Without a doubt, this is something that the bureau is focused on now that the pandemic is pushing our fellowmen into poverty,” ayon kay Customs Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Raniel Ramiro.

Pinuri naman ni BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero ang kanyang mga tauhan sa matagumpay na operasyon.