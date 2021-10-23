Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


P50M ‘Global Teacher Prize’ kumakaway sa Cebuano

News
By Abante News
0 3

Pasok ang science teacher mula sa Cebu City sa 10 finalist sa 8,000 nominasyon at mga nag-apply mula sa 121 bansa sa buong mundo para sa world’s best teacher award kung saan tumataginting na $1 million o katumbas ng P50 milyon ang premyo.

Ang gurong si Bryant Acar mula sa Science and Technology Education Center Senior High School (STEC-SHS) sa Basak, Lapu-Lapu City ay kabilang sa ‘shortlisted’ ng prestihiyosong 2021 Global Teacher Prize.

Related Posts

Marijuana sa Luxembourg uubra na

P10 tapyas sa gasolina `pag inalis tax

Lacson `di sinungaling – Alvarez

“Being in the Top 10 is something I did not expect. There are so many teachers with high qualifications and great accomplishments, so many of us are clueless as to who will make it to the list,” ayon kay Acar sa inilabas nitong statement nitong Biyernes.

Batay sa website, ang Global Teacher Prize ay ginagawa kada taon ng London-based Varkey Foundation para sa mga guro na may “outstanding contribution” sa kanilang propesyon. (Dolly B. Cabreza)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Dagdag-presyo hinirit sa 4 Noche Buena item

P865M ransom vs ulo ng 17 misyonaryo sa Haiti, hinirit

Mga sinehan bukas na sa Nov 10

1 of 2,520