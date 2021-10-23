P50M ‘Global Teacher Prize’ kumakaway sa Cebuano

Pasok ang science teacher mula sa Cebu City sa 10 finalist sa 8,000 nominasyon at mga nag-apply mula sa 121 bansa sa buong mundo para sa world’s best teacher award kung saan tumataginting na $1 million o katumbas ng P50 milyon ang premyo.

Ang gurong si Bryant Acar mula sa Science and Technology Education Center Senior High School (STEC-SHS) sa Basak, Lapu-Lapu City ay kabilang sa ‘shortlisted’ ng prestihiyosong 2021 Global Teacher Prize.

“Being in the Top 10 is something I did not expect. There are so many teachers with high qualifications and great accomplishments, so many of us are clueless as to who will make it to the list,” ayon kay Acar sa inilabas nitong statement nitong Biyernes.

Batay sa website, ang Global Teacher Prize ay ginagawa kada taon ng London-based Varkey Foundation para sa mga guro na may “outstanding contribution” sa kanilang propesyon. (Dolly B. Cabreza)