P4.5B intel fund ni Duterte ‘di ginalaw ni Ping

Inihayag ni Senador Panfilo “Ping” Lacson na hindi niya isinulong na bawasan ang confidential at intelligence fund ng Office of the President para sa 2021 matapos malamang ipinamamahagi ito sa iba’t ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno.

“I also planned to have it reduced kasi P4.5 billion only for the President but when I asked around, mga pulis, military, even the intelligence community, dini-distribute pala ni President Duterte sa kanila to augment their own intelligence fund,” pahayag ni Lacson sa panayam sa ANC.

Ayon kay Lacson, nalaman niya ang impormasyon mula sa mga kanyang mga sources at sa ilang miyembro ng security sector.

“After hearing that information, ‘di ko na itinuloy ang plano ko to support the reduction of the presidential confidential and intelligence fund, as long as it is put to good use,” sabi ni Lacson.

Ang P4.5 bilyong intelligence at confidential fund ay bumubo sa halos 55 porsiyento ng kabuuang alokasyon na P8.9 bilyon para sa tanggapan ng Pangulo sa susunod na taon.

Para sa taong ito, P4.5 bilyon din ang inilaan sa katulad ding item. (Dindo Matining)