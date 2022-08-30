Abante Online
P3B isasauli ng PS-DBM sa National Treasury

News
By Abante News
Buo pa ang P3 bilyong pinuhunan ng Procurement Service ng Department of Budget and Management para sa savings account na mataas ang interes sa Development Bank of the Philippines at handa itong isauli sa National Treasury sa oras na malinaw nito sa Commission on Audit (COA) kung para saan ang pera.

Ito ang sabi ni PS-DBM Executive Director Dennis Santiago sa puna ng COA na wala sa mandato ng tanggapan ang mag-invest.

“The amount of P3 billion is intact, and I am for the return of the money to the national treasury soon as we have clarified the nature of the funds with COA,” sabi ni Santiago sa pahayag kahapon. (Eileen Mencias)

