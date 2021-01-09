Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

P30B pinamudmod sa 3.4M apektado ng pandemya -DOLE

News
By Abante News Online
0 17

Umabot sa P30 bilyong tulong pinansyal ang naipagkaloob ng gobyerno sa mahigit tatlong milyong manggagawa sa loob at labas ng bansa na apektado ng pandemya, ayon sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Sinabi ni Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay sa Laging Handa briefing na nasa P28.8 bilyon sa ilalim ng Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (Bayanihan 1) at Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) ang inilang cash aid sa mga formal at informal sector employees, gayundin sa mga stranded OFWs .

“Under Bayanihan 1 and 2, we have about PHP28.8 billion financial assistance to some 3.4 million workers from the formal sector, informal sector, and also the repatriated OFWs,” paliwag ng opisyal.

Ang tulong pinansyal ng gobyerno ay ginawa ng DOLE sa pamamagitan ng tatlong programa: Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP), Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program, at Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP).

“Based on our monitoring on job displacement, more than 420,000 workers have permanently lost their jobs and there are 4.5 million workers affected by flexible work arrangement and temporary closure,” ayon pa kay Tutay.

