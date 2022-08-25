Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


P3.5B ayuda kinarga sa tsuper, magsasaka, mangingisda

ExclusiveNews
By Abante News
May inilaang P3.5 bilyon ang Marcos administration sa ilalim ng 2023 national budget para sa fuel subsidy ng mga driver ng pampublikong sasakyan, magsasaka at mangingisda.

Ayon kay Quezon City Rep. Marvin Rillo, nagkakahalaga ng P2.5 bilyon ang nakalaan sa 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP) para sa fuel subsidy ng mga drayber ng pampublikong jeepney, taxi, tricycle at full-time ride-hailing at delivery service.

“There are also separate allocations of P510 million and P490 million in fuel subsidies to corn farmers and fisherfolk, respectively,” sabi ni Rillo.

Inilagay ang pondo para sa fuel subsidy sa ilalim ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) at Department of Agriculture (DA) ng 2023 NEP.

“These allotments give substance to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s commitment to extend targeted financial support and economic relief to vulnerable sectors,” dagdag pa ni Rillo.

Gagawin ang paglalabas ng fuel subsidy kapag ang average na presyo ng Dubai crude oil sa Mean Platts Singapore ay umabot o lagpas sa $80 kada bariles sa loob ng tatlong buwan.(Billy Begas)

