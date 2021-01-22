Abante Online
P26B pension ng pulis, sundalo nilabas

News
By Abante News Online
Inilabas na ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang regular na pensyon ng mga pulis, sundalo at iba pang uniformed personnel na nagkakahalaga ng halos P26 bilyon para sa first quarter lamang ng 2021.

Ang P25.99 bilyon budget para sa isang quarter na pensyon ng militar, pulis at mga uniformed personnel ay higit pa sa pondo ng Department of Agriculture (DA) para sa dalawang quarter.

Ayon sa DBM, P14 bilyon ang cash allocation ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, P10.6 bilyon sa Philippine National Police, P941.8 milyon sa Bureau of Fire Protection, at P367.2 milyon sa Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Galing ito sa Pension and Gratuity Fund ng 2021 General Appropriations Act. (Eileen Mencias)

