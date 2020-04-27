P1M nalikom ni Morado para sa PPE, face mask

LAMPAS P1 million na ang nalikom na donasyon ni volleyball star Jia Morado at “Every Little Thing Counts” campaign na tutulong para sa mga frontliner sa 14 hospital na lumalaban kontra coronavirus disease.

Katuwang ang kanyang boyfriend na si Miguel de Guzman, nakalikom ng P1,028,031.75 (as of April 25) ang mga ito sa pamamagitan ng donations at jersey auctions.

Katumbas ng nalikom donations ay 1,600 personal protective equipment, 4,000 surgical gloves at 3,700 KN95 masks na inihatid sa 14 hospitals sa ibang ibang lugar sa bansa.

“We‘re happy to share that all of our PPE supplies are now in transit! Big thanks to Rebisco for helping us with our deliveries, our amazing ELTC team behind the initiative, & everyone whose generosity & support made this possible #ForOurFrontlinersPH! #EveryLittleThingCounts,” tweet ni Creamline Cool Smasher setter Morado. (JAT)