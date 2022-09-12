P1B allowance ng 55K health worker nakabitin sa DBM

Hindi pa rin natatanggap ng 55,844 healthcare workers (HCW) ang kanilang special risk allowance (SRA) na nagkakahalaga ng mahigit P1 bilyon.

Sa deliberasyon ng budget kahapon ay nagtanong si ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro kay Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire kaugnay ng SRA.

“Unfunded pa rin po ito around 55,844 healthcare workers are still to receive their SRA and we are still appealing, discussing with DBM we sent our additional request already to them totaling around P1.040 billion,” sabi ni Vergeire.

Kinumpirma ni DBM Director Sofia Abad na nagsumite na ng request DOH para sa dagdag na pondo noong Agosto 30 at ang mga kailangang attachment nito noong Setyembre 6.

“The department (DBM) is currently evaluating the request and the propriety of the claims but we have identified potential budget source to cover the request,” sabi ni Abad ng tanungin ni Castro kung may pondo para sa babayarang SRA. (Billy Begas/Juliet de Loza-Cudia)