P16B armed conflict budget amoy ‘pork’

Kung walang sapat na detalye at hindi maipaliwanag, maituturing na lump sum o ‘pork’ ang panuklang ₱16.44 bilyon budget ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) sa susunod na taon.

Kaya hamon ni Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand Gaite kay Gen. Hermogenes Esperon, Vice chairperson ng NTF-ELCAC na ipaliwanag nito ang detalye kaugnay sa proposed budget ng ahensiya.

Ayon sa kongresista, sa dami ng akusasyong binitiwan ni Esperon laban sa kanilang grupong Makabayan bloc ay hindi nito maipaliwanag kung saan dadalhin ang hinihinging dudget ng ahensiya.

“Much has been said but not much has been made clear. Gen. Esperon has wasted so much time throwing the same accusations against the Makabayan bloc, but he has yet to shed light on where exactly the P16.44 billion funds they are asking would go,” ayon kay Gaite. (Eralyn Prado)