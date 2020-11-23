P16B 2021 calamity fund kapos

“Totally inadequate.”

Ito ang sinabi ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon kaugnay ng P16 bilyong calamity fund na nakapaloob sa 2021 national budget.

Ayon kay Drilon, ang tatlong bagyo – Quinta, Rolly at Ulysses – ay nag-iwan ng P34 bilyong pinsala sa imprasktraktura at agrikultura.

“If you look at the damages caused by the last three typhoons: Ulysses (P13B), Rolly (18B) and Quinta (4.2B). From these three typhoons alone, you are talking about P34 billion in damages and next year you only have P20 billion in calamity funds. It is totally inadequate,” pahayag ni Drilon sa panayam sa ABS CBN News Channel.

Sabi pa ni Drilon, ang P16 bilyon ay nasa ilalim ng pondo ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Ginagamit ang pondong ito para sa relief operation sa mga biktima ng kalamidad tulad ng bagyo. (Dindo Matining)