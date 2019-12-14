P127M nga copyright case sa ABS-CBN batok ni Willie gibasura

Gibasura sa Supreme Court (SC) ang petition for review nga gisang-at sa ABS-CBN subay sa ruling sa Court of Appeals (CA) pabor ni Willie Revillame sa P127 million damage for copyright case nga gisang-at sa network.

Gipabayaran pa matud sa resolution sa TV network ang tanang nagasto sa pikas nga bahin sa gisang-at nga kaso.

Kahinumduman nga nagsukad ang reklamo sa ABS-CBN nga gikan kanila mitapon sa laing network si Willie sa TV5 (ABC Development Corporation). Didto aduna siyay show nga “Willing Willie,” apan gipahunong sa Kapamilya network ang pag-ere niini niadtong Nobyembre 2010. Halos kapareho kini show kaniadto ni Willie sa ABS-CBN nga “Wowowee.”

“As correctly held by the CA, Wilfredo Revillame’s (Revillame) refusal to “honor his talent agreement by not working for a rival network” is the delict that purportedly violated the petitioner’s rights in the separate claims. Thus, the petitioner resorted to forum shopping when it filed a complaint for infringement, the cause of action of which is similar to its compulsory counterclaim (in another case) considering that both can be traced from Revillame’s refusal to honor his talent agreement,” matud sa latest decision sa SC.