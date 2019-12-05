P10M ilalaan ng Kamara sa mga SEAG gold medallist

NAIS ng Kamara na makaipon ng P10 milyon upang maibigay sa mga Pinoy na nakakuha ng gintong medalya sa 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

Ang pera ay huhugutin mula sa kontribusyon ng tinatayang 300 miyembro ng Kamara.

“As a concrete manifestation of the commonality of the goal to bring honor and pride to the country, the leaders and members of the House of Representatives deem it proper to deduct individual pledges from their salaries for January 2020 as additional incentives to Filipino gold medal winners in the 30th SEA Games,” ayon sa House Resolution No. 568

“By winning gold medals in their respective sports in the 30th SEA Games and for bringing great honor and pride to the Filipino people, it is but fitting to grant these athletes the additional incentives from the POC and the House of Representatives.”

Ang karagdagang insentibo sa mga gold me­dallist ay hiwalay pa sa makukuha nila sa Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) sa ilalim ng batas.

Nitong Huwebes nang gabi, umaabot na sa 61 gintong medalya ang nakopo ng mga atletang Pinoy.

“The leaders and members of the House of Representatives in the 18th Congress stood in solidarity with Team Philippines throughout the competition in their quest to capture the gold medals in their respective sports, and bring honor and pride to the Filipino people,” ayon pa sa resolusyon. (JC Cahinhinan/Lorraine Gamo)